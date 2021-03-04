Man Walks to Police Station With Daughter’s Severed Head in UP

Police said the girl, a student of class 12, was the eldest among four children – three girls and a boy.

A video of a police constable holding the head of the girl went viral on social media, following which IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh took cognisance of the matter and suspended the constable deployed at Mahila police station.

She said that responsibility of the police is to maintain law and order and must carry themselves in a disciplined manner.

"The constable was holding the beheaded girl's head and taking a stroll in the police station," she said.

