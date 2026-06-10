India’s official position remains that the entire former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, is an integral part of its territory. The Indian Parliament’s 1994 resolution called for Pakistan to vacate areas under its occupation as statements indicated. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Pakistan’s actions in PoK are a consequence of what it described as “oppressive approaches and systemic plundering of resources.”