'Hope Pakistan Held Accountable': MEA on Violence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

At least seven people were killed during recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following clashes between demonstrators and security forces. The unrest, centred in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad, has led to heightened tensions and prompted responses from both local communities and the Indian government. The situation has drawn significant attention on social media and among political observers in the Kashmir Valley.
According to The Indian Express, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the reported police action, describing it as “severe police brutality” and called for the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions in PoK. The spokesperson also highlighted concerns about misinformation and videos circulating from the region.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the violence in PoK has become a major topic of discussion in Kashmir, with social media users, students, and political commentators debating the implications of the unrest. Videos of protest marches, clashes, and funeral processions have been widely shared, reflecting the intensity of the situation and the public’s engagement with developments across the Line of Control.
Public discourse in Kashmir has increasingly focused on issues of governance, economic hardship, and civil rights in PoK as coverage revealed. Many commentators and students have noted that the demands of protesters in PoK for accountability and better governance resonate with broader concerns in the region.
India’s official position remains that the entire former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, is an integral part of its territory. The Indian Parliament’s 1994 resolution called for Pakistan to vacate areas under its occupation as statements indicated. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Pakistan’s actions in PoK are a consequence of what it described as “oppressive approaches and systemic plundering of resources.”
“We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, as quoted in official responses.
Protests in PoK have been linked to demands for political representation, governance reforms, and civil liberties. The banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has called for the abolition of reserved legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees and broader constitutional changes as reporting indicated. The unrest escalated after the death of a trader, leading to confrontations between protesters and law enforcement agencies.
Social media reactions from Kashmir have included calls for international attention to the situation in PoK, with some users alleging excessive use of force by Pakistani authorities as analysis showed. Others have cautioned against viewing the developments solely through the lens of India-Pakistan rivalry, emphasising the need to address the grievances of ordinary residents.
The ongoing unrest has also prompted symbolic protests in Srinagar, including the submission of a memorandum to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) as details emerged. Political observers note a shift in public discourse, with younger Kashmiris increasingly focusing on governance and civil liberties rather than traditional political narratives.
“The tragedy should not become a political football. The real issue is whether the concerns of the people are being heard and addressed,” said a local shopkeeper in Srinagar, reflecting a sentiment echoed by several commentators.
India has consistently maintained that Pakistan is in “illegal occupation” of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The government has previously stated that unrest in PoK is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s policies in the region as further statements confirmed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.