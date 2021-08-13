6, Including Suspect, Killed in a Shooting Incident in UK's Plymouth

Six people, including the suspect, were killed during a shooting incident in Plymouth, a port city in Devon in southwest England, police confirmed.



Devon and Cornwall Police said that the police were called to "a serious firearms incident" in the the city's Keyham area at around 6:10 pm on Thursday, 13 August, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds," it added.