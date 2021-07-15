COVID | Complacency Right Now Can Lead to Another Surge: Centre to States
Union Health Ministry urged states to not lose the invaluable momentum gained in its battle against COVID-19.
Warning that complacency in following COVID norms can lead to another surge in cases, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 15 July, urged states to take appropriate steps to ensure that the country 'does not lose the invaluable momentum gained in its battle against COVID-19'.
In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "Violations of COVID norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets etc. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases."
"I would like to reiterate the need for focussed public health measures by the states/UTs. It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID containment and management with special focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour."Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary
He emphasised that focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places and potential super-spreader events are of essence.
"I, therefore, urge you to take appropriate steps to ensure that we do not lose the invaluable momentum gained in our battle against COVID-19," he added.
The Health Secretary's letter came a day after the Union Home Secretary's letter to all states/UTs regarding strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour as relaxations in restrictions are being undertaken by states.
