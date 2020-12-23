Union Cabinet Approves Issuance of DTH License For 20 Years  

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday,23 December, approved the proposal to revise the guidelines for obtaining a licence for Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service, to make the period 20 years instead of existing 10 years.

The Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal that licence for the DTH will be issued for a period of 20 years in place of present 10 years. Further, the period of licence may be renewed by 10 years at a time.

The licence fee has been revised from 10 percent of GR to 8 percent of AGR.