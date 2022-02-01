2022 Budget Speech FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Shortest One So Far

In 2019, she had made the longest speech at two hours and 15 minutes (135 minutes), only to top that the next year, in 2020, to speak for over 160 minutes.



Prior to her, Jaswant Singh had spoken for 2 hours 15 minutes in 2003.



When it comes to word limit, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh went on to create a record in his landmark 1991 speech – when he was Finance Minister in the PV Narasima Rao government – at 18,650 words. Arun Jaitley's 2018 budget speech was a bit short at 18,604 words, which took one hour and 49 minutes to deliver. He however, spoke at length almost every time with word lengths beyond 16,000.