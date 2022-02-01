ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Budget Speech FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Shortest One So Far

In 2019, she had made the longest speech, only to top that the next year, in 2020, at over 160 minutes.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February, delivered the Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far.</p></div>
i

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February, delivered the Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far.

She spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about 2 hours at least.

Sitharaman, who also made the second paperless budget presentation as she read the speech from a tab, also quoted a verse from Mahabharat's Shanti Parva.

Also Read

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes

As the Union Budget Gets Announced, Twitter Shows a Surplus of Memes
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, she had made the longest speech at two hours and 15 minutes (135 minutes), only to top that the next year, in 2020, to speak for over 160 minutes.

Prior to her, Jaswant Singh had spoken for 2 hours 15 minutes in 2003.

When it comes to word limit, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh went on to create a record in his landmark 1991 speech – when he was Finance Minister in the PV Narasima Rao government – at 18,650 words. Arun Jaitley's 2018 budget speech was a bit short at 18,604 words, which took one hour and 49 minutes to deliver. He however, spoke at length almost every time with word lengths beyond 16,000.

Also Read

Budget | 'Only Digital Rupee Released by RBI Will Be Currency': FM Sitharaman

Budget | 'Only Digital Rupee Released by RBI Will Be Currency': FM Sitharaman

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT