Uninterrupted Power, 300 Units Free: Kejriwal's Poll Promise Ahead of Goa Polls

"We have done this in Delhi. These aren't empty promises," Kejriwal said. The Delhi Chief Minister also said that Goa would receive 24 hours electricity supply without any power cut.

"Before we came to power in Delhi, there would be 7-8 hours of power cut in the summer. There are problems in Goa's distribution network, just like there were in Delhi. We changed the transformers and cables. It took two and a half year, but today, we get 24-hour electricity," he said, while also announcing free electricity for farmers.

The Delhi CM said that the move would ensure that women of the state –who hold household purse-strings – would be happy because more money would be saved.