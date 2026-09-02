UN Warns of ‘Immediate Risk’ to Millions in India From Rising Sea Levels

The United Nations has confirmed that the world is set to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold established by the 2015 Paris climate accord.
This overshoot is expected to result in decades of increased weather-related disasters, including rising sea levels that pose significant risks to coastal cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata.
The report outlines that even with ambitious climate action, the warming peak could reach 1.8 degrees Celsius by mid-century, with current policies likely pushing temperatures to 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2100.
According to The Hindu, the United Nations Environment Programme’s latest assessment acknowledges that the opportunity to avoid some of the worst impacts of global warming has passed.
The report specifically warns that rising seas, melting glaciers, and more frequent extreme weather events will be unavoidable for decades, directly affecting low-lying and densely populated coastal regions.
Scientists cited in the report emphasise that the world is currently at 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, based on a 20-year average.
Analysis showed that every five-year delay in reducing emissions adds at least a tenth of a degree to peak warming, further increasing the risk of irreversible changes such as the loss of major ice sheets and the shutdown of ocean circulation systems.
During the overshoot period, the report projects that more people will experience health impacts, food production will decline, and water shortages will worsen.
Coverage revealed that cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, which are already vulnerable to flooding and storm surges, face heightened risks as sea levels continue to rise. The report notes, “some locations might become more or less uninsurable or even uninhabitable.”
“Humanity is speeding past the limit to avoid climate catastrophe,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said.
Efforts to return global temperatures below the 1.5-degree threshold will require ending fossil fuel use and developing large-scale carbon removal technologies.
Reporting indicated that traditional methods such as tree planting will have only a limited effect, and more innovative solutions will be necessary to achieve meaningful cooling by the end of the century.
While the report does not provide city-specific projections, it highlights that coastal megacities in South Asia, including Mumbai and Kolkata, are among the most exposed to the consequences of rising seas and extreme weather. The document urges governments to increase adaptation efforts, particularly for vulnerable populations, as “some impacts simply cannot be avoided.”
“If we act now we can limit overshoot. Not a safe world, but safer than remaining above 1.5 degrees for the long term,” the report stated.
At the end of the report, the UN calls for urgent policy changes and international cooperation to reduce emissions and invest in adaptation infrastructure. Details emerged that without such measures, the risks to cities like Mumbai and Kolkata will intensify, with long-term consequences for millions of residents and critical urban infrastructure.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.