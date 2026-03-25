High Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked To Male Infertility, Finds Study

A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at Eresmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, The Neatherlands, has identified a connection between high consumption of ultra-processed foods and reduced fertility in men.
According to The Hindu, the study followed 831 women and 651 male partners as part of a population-based cohort, tracking dietary habits and fertility outcomes from pre-conception through early pregnancy.
Researchers measured both the time to conception and early embryonic development using questionnaires and ultrasound scans.
The study, conducted on couples before and during pregnancy, found that men with higher intake of ultra-processed foods experienced a greater risk of subfertility and longer time to achieve pregnancy.
In women, while no consistent link to subfertility was observed, there were indications of smaller embryonic growth and yolk sac size in early pregnancy.
Analysis showed that ultra-processed foods made up 22 percent of women's and 25 percent of men's total food intake.
Researchers suggested that the impact on men may be due to the sensitivity of sperm to dietary composition, whereas in women, ultra-processed food intake could influence the intrauterine environment affecting early embryo development as coverage revealed.
The study's lead author, Dr Romy Gaillard, emphasised the importance of dietary choices for both partners, stating,
"A diet low in ultra-processed foods would be best for both partners, not only for their own health, but also for their chances of pregnancy and the healthy development of the unborn child."
Further, The Guardian highlighted that while ultra-processed foods remain prevalent in modern diets, consumer awareness of their potential health impacts is increasing.
At the population level, reporting indicated that the intuitive perception of traditional processed foods may differ from their scientific classification as ultra-processed, potentially affecting dietary choices and risk awareness.
Expert commentary from the study team noted that even small differences in early embryonic development, while not immediately clinically significant, could have important implications at a broader scale as analysis showed.
"This association may be explained by the sensitivity of sperm to dietary composition, whereas maternal UPF consumption may directly influence the environment in the womb in which the embryo develops from the start of life onwards," the study's first author stated.
In summary, coverage revealed that limiting ultra-processed food intake could benefit fertility outcomes and early embryonic health, with researchers recommending dietary improvements for both prospective mothers and fathers.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.