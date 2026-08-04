Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Misogynistic Remarks At Thanjavur Protest

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu and DMK youth wing leader, was arrested on 4 August 2026 following a police complaint regarding remarks made during a protest in Thanjavur. The arrest occurred at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and he was subsequently taken to Thanjavur for questioning. The remarks, made during a public meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, have led to widespread political and public reactions.
According to Deccan Herald, Thanjavur District Police arrived at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s residence on the morning of 4 August 2026 in connection with his remarks, which alluded to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan. The police action followed multiple complaints filed by TVK cadres across Tamil Nadu, who demanded legal action against the DMK leader.
As reported by The Indian Express, the FIR registered at Thanjavur East Police Station invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, provoking riots, insulting the modesty of a woman, obscene utterances, criminal intimidation, and provisions under the Information Technology Act. The complaint alleged that Udhayanidhi’s remarks were sexually suggestive and directed at both the Chief Minister and the actor.
As highlighted by The Hindu, tension prevailed outside Udhayanidhi Stalin’s residence as DMK cadres gathered and engaged in arguments with the police. Senior party leaders and family members were present during the arrest. A petition challenging the arrest was filed before the Madras High Court, with a hearing scheduled for later that afternoon.
Coverage revealed that the Madras High Court had initially directed police not to arrest Udhayanidhi until 12:00 pm on 4 August 2026. Despite this, he was taken into custody in the morning and transported for questioning. The arrest followed his speech at a DMK protest, where allegedly offensive remarks were made as the crowd chanted actor Trisha’s name.
“I spoke for 22 minutes at the event. I spoke about Cauvery and Meketadu. But this cowardly government is not doing anything. Like I said yesterday, they take action against us as a diversion. Today this action against me is for something I didn’t say, a fake news they have spread,” Udhayanidhi told the media.
As noted in an article by The Observer Post, the FIR was based on a complaint from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) women’s wing, alleging derogatory and misogynist remarks. The police cited offences against women, hate speech, and relevant IT Act provisions. Udhayanidhi maintained that his comments were misinterpreted and denied making any objectionable statements.
Further details indicated that the BJP and TVK leaders condemned the remarks, with BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy calling them “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful” and demanding immediate arrest. The DMK, however, denied the allegations, stating that no such reference was made during the speech.
As legal proceedings continued, the Madras High Court agreed to urgently hear Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anticipatory bail plea. The court sought details of the FIR and the charges before deciding on interim relief, with the matter scheduled for hearing in the afternoon session.
“Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan accepted a request made by senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah for grant of lunch motion and directed the High Court Registry to list the advance bail petition for hearing in the afternoon session since it was represented that the Thanjavur police had booked a case against the LoP,” the court noted.
Analysis showed that the remarks were widely condemned as sexist and distasteful, with calls for an apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin. The incident has intensified political confrontation between the DMK-led opposition and the ruling TVK government, with women’s groups and political parties demanding accountability and legal action.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.