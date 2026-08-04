Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Misogynistic Remarks At Thanjavur Protest

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu and DMK youth wing leader, was arrested on 4 August 2026 following a police complaint regarding remarks made during a protest in Thanjavur. The arrest occurred at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and he was subsequently taken to Thanjavur for questioning. The remarks, made during a public meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, have led to widespread political and public reactions.