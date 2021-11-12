After Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow Reports Two New Zika Virus Cases

A vector-borne disease caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, symptoms of Zika virus include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.



According to the World Health Organization, Aedes mosquitoes bite mostly during the day. This is the same mosquito that spreads dengue and chikungunya. Zika virus infection is not a serious problem among most people, but it can be extremely dangerous for pregnant women, and especially for the newborn child.



Earlier, cases of Zika virus were detected in Kerala and Maharashtra.

