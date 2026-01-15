Two Minor Girls Found Hanging at Sports Authority of India Hostel in Kerala

On 15 January 2026, two girls residing at the Sports Authority of India hostel in Kollam, Kerala, were found hanging in their room. The deceased were identified as Sandra, aged 17, from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi, aged 15 from Thiruvananthapuram district. Sandra was an athletics trainee and a Class XII student, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player studying in Class X. The incident was discovered when the girls did not report for their morning training session.