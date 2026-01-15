Two Minor Girls Found Hanging at Sports Authority of India Hostel in Kerala

On 15 January 2026, two girls residing at the Sports Authority of India hostel in Kollam, Kerala, were found hanging in their room. The deceased were identified as Sandra, aged 17, from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi, aged 15 from Thiruvananthapuram district. Sandra was an athletics trainee and a Class XII student, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player studying in Class X. The incident was discovered when the girls did not report for their morning training session.
As reported by Deccan Herald, hostel authorities broke open the door after repeated knocks went unanswered and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans. Vyshnavi, who usually stayed in a different room, had spent the previous night in Sandra’s room. Both girls were last seen by other hostel inmates early in the morning.
Kollam East police have initiated an investigation into the deaths following initial reports. No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the reason for the deaths remains undetermined. Police officials stated that statements from other sportspersons, trainers, and relatives will be recorded as part of the ongoing probe.
The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations are completed, as details emerged. Authorities have not released any further information regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident or any possible contributing factors.
Police confirmed that Vyshnavi had chosen to stay with Sandra on the night before the incident according to available information. Both girls were seen by other hostel residents in the early hours, but did not attend the scheduled training, prompting concern among staff and peers.
At the time of reporting, the investigation was ongoing, and authorities had not indicated any evidence of foul play as coverage revealed. The Sports Authority of India and local officials have not issued public statements regarding the incident or any potential policy reviews at the hostel.
“Police will record statements from other sportspersons in the hostel, their trainers and relatives, an official said.”
Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses with ongoing inquiries. The authorities have emphasised the importance of a thorough and sensitive approach, given the age of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths.
