8-Year-Old Girl Among 2 Electrocuted Near Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai

In the early hours of 20 September 2026, two people, including an eight-year-old girl, died and four others were injured after suffering electric shocks near the entrance of a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area. The incident occurred around 2:20 am at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall set up close to the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg, amid heavy crowds gathered for the Ganesh festival.