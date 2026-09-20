8-Year-Old Girl Among 2 Electrocuted Near Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai

In the early hours of 20 September 2026, two people, including an eight-year-old girl, died and four others were injured after suffering electric shocks near the entrance of a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area. The incident occurred around 2:20 am at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall set up close to the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg, amid heavy crowds gathered for the Ganesh festival.
According to The Indian Express, a short circuit near the stall led to electric current spreading in the area, resulting in six people receiving electric shocks. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, responded promptly, disconnecting the power supply and cordoning off the area for safety.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the deceased were identified as eight-year-old Ragini Yadav and a 33-year-old woman named Sujata. Both were declared dead on arrival at nearby hospitals. Three other injured individuals, all aged 19, were reported to be in stable condition, while a 12-year-old girl remained in critical care in the ICU.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the temporary electricity meter installed for festival illumination and the cold drink stall was inspected by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials. The wiring and miniature circuit breaker (MCB) had been disconnected by a local electrician prior to the incident, and a BEST fuseman was present during the inspection.
Site inspections confirmed that the power supply at the site remained partially cut off after the incident. The Kalachowki police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the short circuit and the circumstances that led to the electrocution.
“There were lights installed there, near the mandap. They should have taken care of safety. The child we have lost will not be brought back,” said a family member of one of the deceased, as quoted by relatives at the scene.
Emergency responders acted swiftly to transport all six affected individuals to nearby hospitals. The area was cordoned off to prevent further incidents, and officials from the BEST and local police continued their technical and forensic assessments throughout the day.
Ongoing investigations are focused on the temporary electrical installations and compliance with safety protocols at festival sites. Authorities have not released further personal details of the victims, in accordance with privacy guidelines.
“The police are investigating the source of the electric current and the condition of the temporary electrical installation,” a civic official stated regarding the ongoing probe.
Large crowds had gathered in the Lalbaug and Kalachowki areas for Ganesh festival celebrations at the time of the incident. Safety measures and electrical compliance at temporary festival structures are under renewed scrutiny following the tragedy.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.