Two AAP MLAs Resign as Punjab Unit Announces First List for 2027 Polls

Two sitting MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, have resigned from the party, coinciding with the release of AAP’s first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The resignations come at a time when the party is facing internal dissent and protests, as well as heightened scrutiny over its candidate selection process and governance record.