20 MPs Exit Trinamool Congress; Write to Speaker Om Birla to Join NDA

Twenty out of twenty-eight Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their intention to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The MPs have cited the need to align their future political course with the NDA following the recent West Bengal Assembly election results. This development marks a significant shift in the party’s parliamentary strength and comes amid ongoing internal dissent within the TMC.
According to Deccan Herald, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that 20 TMC MPs have formally communicated their decision to the Speaker. She stated, “We accepted poll verdict in Bengal, believe our future political course should be aligned with NDA.” The letter to the Speaker signals a coordinated move by the MPs to distance themselves from the current TMC leadership and policies.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the group of 20 MPs gathered at an undisclosed location in Delhi to discuss their options. Sources indicated that the MPs considered either forming a separate bloc in Parliament or resigning en masse. The timing of this move coincided with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s presence in Delhi for an opposition meeting, intensifying the party’s internal crisis.
As reported by Hindustan Times, senior TMC leaders have been closely monitoring the situation, with concerns that more MPs could defect or meet with the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. Party loyalists have publicly stated their continued support for Mamata Banerjee, while others have accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a split within the TMC ranks. “Those who want to leave, can leave. I was always with Didi. My stand won’t change,” said Kirti Azad, TMC MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur.
Internal divisions have been further exposed by recent resignations and public criticism of the party leadership. Financial Express detailed the resignation of Sukhendu Sekhar Roy from both the TMC and Rajya Sabha, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s direction and leadership. Roy’s departure followed a major rebellion in the West Bengal Assembly, where a large group of TMC MLAs backed an expelled member as Leader of Opposition, highlighting the scale of the party’s organisational challenges.
Recent events have led to speculation about the future of the TMC’s parliamentary presence and its role in national opposition politics. Developments on Sunday indicated that the MPs’ actions could result in a significant reduction of the TMC’s strength in the Lok Sabha, with potential implications for the INDIA opposition bloc’s strategy.
“We accepted poll verdict in Bengal, believe our future political course should be aligned with NDA,” said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, confirming the MPs’ decision to support the NDA.
Party sources have indicated that the leadership is considering organisational changes in response to the crisis. Recent restructuring of the TMC’s national and state committees has been interpreted as an attempt to address growing dissent, with new appointments made to key positions. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain as the party faces continued defections and public criticism.
Political observers have noted that the BJP’s position on inducting defectors remains cautious, with state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya stating that the party would not immediately accept new members. Statements from BJP leaders have emphasised that the party is not actively seeking to break the TMC, but is prepared to respond to the evolving political landscape.
Further analysis showed that the TMC’s internal instability has been exacerbated by the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with allegations of corruption and governance failures cited by departing members. The party’s leadership is under pressure to stabilise its ranks and maintain its relevance in both state and national politics as the situation develops.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.