12 Indians Among 13 Dead In Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG Factory Blast

Twelve Indian nationals were among thirteen people killed in an explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, on the night of 21 June 2026. The incident occurred during the start-up of operations at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub. Sixty-six others were injured, with all reported to be in stable condition. Qatari authorities and the Indian Embassy confirmed the fatalities and stated that the process of repatriating the mortal remains is underway.
According to The News Minute, the Embassy of India in Qatar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that it is coordinating with Qatari officials to provide assistance. The Qatari Ministry of Interior attributed the explosion to a technical malfunction during factory operations and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the precise cause.
As highlighted by Scroll, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi stated that the explosion was accidental and not the result of sabotage or hostile activity. The Barzan facility, located within the Ras Laffan industrial complex, is a major contributor to global LNG exports, supplying approximately 19% of the world’s LNG in 2025. The Indian embassy confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical care.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi addressed the media, stating, “I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities.” He further emphasised, “I would like to emphasise that this was an accident and not sabotage or hostile in nature.”
“Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” the Indian Embassy in Doha stated.
Coverage revealed that the Ras Laffan complex is the world’s largest LNG facility and employs thousands of engineers, technicians, and manual labourers, many of whom are Indian nationals. The Indian community is the largest expatriate group in Qatar, with over 830,000 residents working across various sectors.
The incident occurred as workers were resuming operations at the export terminal following reports from QatarEnergy. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the fire was brought under control. No hazardous leaks were detected, and authorities stated there was no threat to the surrounding environment.
Efforts to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased are ongoing as details emerged. The Indian Embassy continues to coordinate with Qatari officials to support affected families and ensure timely updates on the situation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.