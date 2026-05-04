TVK Promises 8 Gram Gold for Women: Vijay’s Key Poll Promises Ahead of TN Win

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contested all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, positioning itself as a new force with a focus on youth empowerment, social justice, and transparent governance.

As the new entrant seals its victory as the single largest party set to form the government, attention has shifted to actor-politician Vijay’s poll promises including 8 grams of gold for marriages, currently valued at around Rs 14,000 per gram (22 carat), reported the Times of India.

The party’s manifesto also promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years and six free LPG cylinders per family annually.

Vijay has also pledged a quality silk saree alongside gold for brides from economically weaker sections, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women-led self-help groups, and clean, corruption-free governance if elected in his first electoral contest.