TV, Digital News: Majority NBDSA Orders Cite Communal Code Breaches In 3 Years

In several cases, the NBDSA addressed narratives such as “population explosion” or “demographic change” linked to minorities, and the use of terms like “land jihad” and “love jihad.” The authority also examined content related to food, international events, and political bias, as well as the use of demeaning language regarding caste and tribal identity. The highest penalty, Rs 1 lakh, was levied on Times Now Navbharat for a show generalising interfaith marriages as “love jihad” based on unverified claims as reporting indicated.