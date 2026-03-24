Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan Mediate US–Iran Talks to De-escalate Conflict

Amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, multiple regional powers have stepped up mediation efforts. Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have emerged as key intermediaries, engaging in diplomatic outreach to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions.
While direct talks between Iran and the US remain officially denied by Tehran, these countries are actively relaying messages and proposing venues for negotiations.
According to Financial Express, Pakistan has positioned itself as a principal mediator, leveraging its military and diplomatic ties with both Iran and the United States.
Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, reportedly spoke with US President Donald Trump, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The report also notes that Turkey and Egypt are engaged in parallel mediation efforts, with Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers holding talks with their Iranian and Pakistani counterparts.
As reported by The Indian Express, Pakistan has pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for direct talks between senior US and Iranian officials.
The mediation initiative is described as a “strategic synergy” involving Ankara, Cairo, and Islamabad, which has established a diplomatic conduit for communication.
The article highlights that Pakistan’s neutrality—stemming from its lack of US military bases and absence of Iranian strikes—has strengthened its role as an intermediary.
As highlighted by The Guardian, the renewed push for peace is not limited to Pakistan. Egypt and Turkey are also cited as regional powers outside the Gulf actively involved in relaying messages and supporting diplomatic efforts.
Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed receiving messages from “friendly countries” indicating a US request for negotiations, though it denied any direct talks with Washington.
“Over the past few days, messages were received via certain friendly states conveying the US request for negotiations to end the war,” an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson stated, as cited by official news agency IRNA.
Efforts by Turkey include ongoing discussions between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani and Iranian counterparts.
Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty has, reportedly also been in contact with officials from Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, and the US. These diplomatic exchanges are aimed at securing a temporary ceasefire and opening space for structured negotiations.
While these mediation efforts are ongoing, Iranian officials continue to deny any direct engagement with the United States. The Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dismissed claims of negotiations, stating that such reports are attempts to influence financial and oil markets, as details emerged.
The White House has also cautioned against speculation, emphasising the sensitivity of the diplomatic discussions and the need for official confirmation before any meetings are announced.
“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Diplomatic sources indicate that these mediation efforts remain at an early stage, involving informal exchanges rather than formal negotiations.
Analysts suggest that while regional actors are eager to reduce tensions, a quick breakthrough is unlikely, according to recent updates.
In addition to Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, Gulf states have also been involved in relaying messages between the US and Iran. A European official confirmed that these countries are facilitating communication, though no direct negotiations have been officially acknowledged, as reporting indicated.
“A strategic synergy between Ankara, Cairo and Islamabad had established a vital diplomatic conduit, demonstrating that regional cooperation is the most effective antidote to escalation,” a Pakistani official told Dawn, as cited in the reports.
Despite the ongoing diplomatic activity, both the US and Iran have reiterated their respective positions regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the conditions for ending the conflict.
The situation remains fluid, with regional mediators continuing their efforts to bridge the gap and encourage dialogue, as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.