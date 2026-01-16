BMC Results: In Bandra East Ward No. 90, Congress Candidate Wins by 7 Votes

Tulip Miranda has won the Bandra seat in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The elections, held on 15 January 2026, saw a voter turnout of 52.94% across Mumbai. The State Election Commission conducted polling in 227 wards, with results declared on 16 January. The Bandra constituency, known for its diverse electorate, was among the closely watched wards in this cycle.
According to Hindustan Times, Tulip Miranda emerged victorious by just seven votes in Bandra, representing the Congress party. The Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a majority across Mumbai, but Bandra remained with the Congress. The final results were based on counting conducted ward-wise, with the State Election Commission overseeing the process.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the BMC elections were held after a three-year gap, restoring an elected body to Mumbai’s civic administration. Polling took place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and counting began at 10 am on 16 January. Of the 227 wards, 114 were reserved for women, including those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes.
Voter turnout data indicated that Bandra’s participation was consistent with the city average, reflecting continued engagement despite administrative changes. The city’s overall turnout was driven by increased participation in central and suburban localities, with Bandra maintaining its status as a politically active ward.
As reported by The Indian Express, exit polls had predicted a strong showing for the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance, but Bandra’s result demonstrated the persistence of Congress influence in select wards. The exit polls projected the BJP and its allies to win between 131 and 151 seats citywide, while Congress and its partners were expected to secure fewer seats overall.
“The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is underway, with results being declared for the city’s 227 wards by the State Election Commission,” the State Election Commission stated, as cited in the official results coverage.
Polling day was marked by logistical challenges, including complaints about missing names on voter lists and confusion over polling booth locations, as coverage revealed. Additionally, concerns were raised about the use of marker pens instead of indelible ink, with voters reporting that the ink faded quickly, prompting clarifications from the State Election Commission.
Allegations regarding the ink’s durability were echoed by public figures and voters, with the State Election Commission reiterating that marker pens had been used in local body elections since 2011. Following reports, the Commission stated that records of votes cast were maintained to prevent repeat voting, regardless of ink visibility.
Polling in Bandra and other wards began at 7:30 am under tight security, with the process concluding peacefully. Analysis showed that the BMC elections were a significant test for all major parties, especially after the split in Shiv Sena and the formation of new alliances.
The Bandra result, with Tulip Miranda’s win, was confirmed after the official count and reflects the ward’s continued support for Congress. The outcome in Bandra stands out amid the broader citywide trend favoring the BJP-led alliance as details emerged from the final tally.
