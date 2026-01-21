'Amma's Rule Will Return': TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA Before Tamil Nadu Polls

AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran has formally rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just months before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The decision comes after a period of negotiations and internal consultations within the party, and AMMK is set to participate in a major NDA rally led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chennai on 23 January 2026.
The move marks a significant realignment in the state’s political landscape ahead of the polls.
According to Financial Express, TTV Dhinakaran met with BJP’s state election in-charge Piyush Goyal after holding consultation meetings with AMMK leaders. Dhinakaran stated that the party’s decision was guided by the larger objective of ensuring good governance in Tamil Nadu and restoring “Amma’s rule.” He emphasised that past issues should not overshadow the party’s interests or the welfare of the state.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, AMMK’s return to the NDA follows its exit from the alliance in September 2025.
The party had previously left, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s support for AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami as chief ministerial candidate. Dhinakaran had indicated that rejoining the NDA would depend on the alliance’s leadership decisions, particularly regarding the chief ministerial post.
Internal discussions revealed that AMMK was also in talks with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) before finalising its return to the NDA. BJP leaders, including former state president K Annamalai, reportedly played a key role in persuading Dhinakaran to rejoin the alliance, aiming to consolidate opposition votes against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
“With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party’s interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us. Likewise, as Amma’s cadres—who serve as a unifying force—we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma’s rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people’s governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand,” Dhinakaran said after announcing the alliance.
AMMK’s participation in the 23 January rally was confirmed by party leaders, who stated that the decision had been communicated to the NDA leadership. The rally, to be held in Madhuranthagam near Chennai, will be the first major event where NDA allies, including AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), share a stage since the revival of their alliance in April 2025.
AMMK, a breakaway faction of AIADMK, draws significant support from the Thevar community in southern and central Tamil Nadu. The party’s return to the NDA is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the alliance’s position in the upcoming elections as coverage revealed. The NDA aims to present a united front against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes Congress, VCK, and Left parties.
While AMMK has reiterated its opposition to Edappadi Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate, the party has agreed to participate in the alliance and campaign jointly. The NDA’s efforts to bring together other regional parties, such as DMDK and TVK, are ongoing as details emerged from alliance discussions.
