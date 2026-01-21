'Amma's Rule Will Return': TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA Before Tamil Nadu Polls

AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran has formally rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just months before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The decision comes after a period of negotiations and internal consultations within the party, and AMMK is set to participate in a major NDA rally led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chennai on 23 January 2026.

The move marks a significant realignment in the state’s political landscape ahead of the polls.