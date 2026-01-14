Trump Threatens Strong US Action If Iran Executes Protesters

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Iran, stating that the US will take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities proceed with the execution of anti-government protesters.

The warning comes amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where thousands have been arrested and the death toll from the crackdown continues to rise. Trump has called on Iranian citizens to continue their protests and assured them that help is on the way, while the Iranian government has accused the US of inciting violence and threatening its sovereignty.