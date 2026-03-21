Trump Considers 'Winding Down' Military Ops in Iran, Says US Nearing Objectives

United States President Donald Trump has indicated that the US is nearing its objectives in the ongoing conflict with Iran and is considering winding down military operations. This comes as the US continues to deploy additional troops to West Asia, while Iran has escalated its retaliatory actions, including missile strikes and threats to global sites. The conflict has also led to significant disruptions in global oil markets and prompted temporary changes in US sanctions policy.
According to The Hindu, President Donald Trump stated that the US is close to achieving its goals in Iran and is considering reducing its military involvement. He emphasized that other nations using the Strait of Hormuz should take responsibility for its security, while reiterating that the US does not intend to seek a ceasefire at this stage.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Trump outlined five key objectives for the US campaign: degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, destroying its defense industrial base, eliminating its navy and air force, preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capability, and protecting US allies in the region. He also criticized NATO allies for not providing sufficient support in securing the Strait of Hormuz.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Pentagon officials have prepared plans for a possible deployment of US ground forces into Iran, though Trump has publicly stated he is not currently sending troops. The administration is also considering options to secure or extract Iran’s nuclear material, with senior military commanders submitting specific requests for such operations.
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East,” Trump posted on social media, reflecting the administration’s evolving stance.
As noted in an article by The Guardian, Iran recently fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at the US-UK military base in Diego Garcia, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. Although the missiles did not hit their target, the incident demonstrated Iran’s extended missile range and its capacity to threaten US interests far beyond the Middle East.
Further analysis indicated that the Trump administration has considered deploying a secretive elite military unit to secure Iran’s nuclear stockpile. However, Trump has suggested that seizing Iran’s enriched uranium is not an immediate priority, and he recently rejected a proposal to transfer the material to Russia.
Recent Iranian retaliations, including reported damage to a US F-35 jet and attacks on the world’s largest LNG plant in Qatar, have intensified the conflict as coverage revealed. These actions have contributed to rising global energy prices and appear to have influenced Trump’s consideration of winding down military operations.
“The scale, reach, and economic fallout of Iran's recent high-impact retaliation appear to have weighed on President Donald Trump’s sudden signal that Washington may ‘wind down’ the war,” the report noted.
In response to surging oil prices and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the US has temporarily suspended sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on tankers as analysis showed. This move is intended to stabilize global energy markets, with approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil potentially entering the market under the waiver, which is set to expire on 19 April 2026.
The Trump administration’s mixed messaging is evident as it continues to send additional troops to the region while simultaneously signaling a possible reduction in military engagement as reporting indicated. The US has deployed three more amphibious assault ships and 2,500 Marines, joining over 50,000 American troops already stationed in West Asia.
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East,” Trump reiterated, even as military deployments continued.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.