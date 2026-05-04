Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Escort Stranded Ships From Strait of Hormuz

On 4 May, United States President Donald Trump announced the commencement of “Project Freedom,” an operation to guide and escort hundreds of commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The initiative is set to begin immediately, aiming to assist ships from neutral countries that have been unable to exit the Gulf region due to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The operation involves significant US military resources and is described as a humanitarian effort to address shortages faced by thousands of seafarers.