Trump's Photo Restored in Epstein Files Amid Backlash Over 'Selective Release'

The U.S. Department of Justice has restored a photograph of President Donald Trump that was previously removed from the public database of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The restoration occurred on 21 December 2025, following a review that determined no victims were depicted in the image, according to The Hindu.
Initially, the photo was part of a larger release of documents concerning Epstein, a convicted sex offender, which included thousands of pages of heavily redacted files. The release was mandated by Congress, aiming to provide transparency regarding Epstein's connections with powerful individuals, including Trump, as reported by Deccan Herald.
“After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction,” the Justice Department stated.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the decision to remove the photo initially, stating it was done out of caution to protect potential victims. He emphasised that the removal had nothing to do with Trump himself, as noted in the Indian Express.
The controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files has intensified, with critics alleging that the Justice Department's actions reflect a lack of transparency. Lawmakers have expressed frustration over the extensive redactions and the limited information provided about Trump, despite his well-documented association with Epstein, as highlighted in the The Hindu.
Many victims and advocates have voiced their disappointment with the initial release, which they claim did not meet the expectations set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The act mandated the release of all documents related to Epstein's crimes, but many files were heavily redacted, leading to accusations of a cover-up, according to BBC.
In the wake of the photo's restoration, the Justice Department has committed to releasing more documents in the coming weeks. However, the timeline for these releases remains unclear, and many are sceptical about the completeness of the information that will be made public, as stated in the Indian Express.
Critics have pointed out that the initial release included numerous references to other prominent figures, particularly former President Bill Clinton, while Trump's name appeared less frequently. This discrepancy has led to further scrutiny of the motivations behind the release and the subsequent removal of certain files.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.