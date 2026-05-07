'Iran Can't Have Nuclear Weapon': Trump Tells Pope Ahead of Rubio Meeting

United States diplomatic activity intensified this week as former President Donald Trump delivered a direct message to Pope Leo regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities, just ahead of a scheduled meeting involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The developments come amid ongoing negotiations to end the two-month-long conflict between the United States and Iran, with both sides reportedly nearing a deal that could de-escalate tensions in the region.
According to Hindustan Times, Donald Trump publicly stated that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” in a message relayed to Pope Leo before the anticipated meeting with Marco Rubio. Trump also indicated that the United States had engaged in “very good talks” with Iran over the previous 24 hours, suggesting progress toward a potential agreement.
The proposed deal, as coverage revealed, is structured as a one-page, 14-point memorandum. It aims to halt Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian funds. The agreement would also include a 30-day negotiation period for a broader settlement and measures to ease restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil shipments.
Trump warned that if Iran does not agree to the terms, “the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.” The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains tense, with both US and Iranian forces maintaining a blockade, although recent diplomatic efforts have led to a pause in new US operations. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate reopening of the waterway, citing concerns over escalating regional tensions as details emerged.
“If Iran agrees to sign the deal on the terms presented, the ‘already legendary’ Epic Fury operation will end, adding that the blockade will allow the Strait of Hormuz to be open to all,” Trump stated on social media.
As reported by The Hindu, Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India from 24 to 26 May for bilateral talks and to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. This will be Rubio’s first visit to India since assuming the role of Secretary of State in January. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening India-US relations, reviewing progress on the Bilateral Trade Agreement, and discussing the impact of the West Asian conflict.
Rubio’s itinerary includes meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are anticipated to address recent developments in US-Iran relations and the outcomes of Trump’s expected visit to Beijing, which may influence the Quad’s strategic direction following reports.
In addition to diplomatic engagements, the US State Department announced that Indian businesses made the largest investment commitments during the recent “Select USA” event, totaling over $20.5 billion. This economic milestone was highlighted as a record-breaking achievement for bilateral trade at the end of the statement.
“Historic deals in tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals announced today have unlocked over $20.5 billion in investment. This is a record-breaking moment,” the US State Department said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.