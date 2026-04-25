Trump Hints At Iran Offer As US Envoys Head To Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump stated that Iran is preparing to make an offer to meet US demands as peace talks are set to resume in Islamabad. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for discussions with an Iranian delegation. However, Iranian officials have clarified that no direct negotiations with American representatives are planned during this visit. Islamabad remains under a strict security lockdown as diplomatic efforts continue.
According to The Indian Express, Donald Trump commented, “They’re making an offer, and we’ll have to see,” during a phone interview, but did not specify the details of Iran’s proposal. He reiterated that any agreement must require Iran to give up its enriched uranium and allow free movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
As reported by The Hindu, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad with a small delegation for the second round of talks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei stated that “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S.” and that Pakistani officials would act as intermediaries, conveying messages between the delegations.
Recent coverage revealed that Islamabad has been under a tight security lockdown for over a week, with arterial roads sealed and the Red Zone heavily guarded. The city’s commercial areas are largely deserted, and public transport disruptions have left many residents stranded. This is the second such lockdown in recent weeks, reflecting the high stakes and uncertainty surrounding the talks.
Diplomatic sources following reports indicated that the agenda for the talks remains unclear, with previous negotiations breaking down over issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. Iranian officials have maintained that nuclear discussions are a red line and will not be part of the Islamabad meetings.
“No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan,” said Esmael Baqaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
White House officials stated that US Vice-President J.D. Vance is on standby to travel to Islamabad if necessary, while Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead the US delegation. The White House maintains that the Iranians have expressed interest in in-person discussions, but Tehran has publicly rejected direct engagement.
Further analysis showed that Pakistan’s mediation efforts are viewed by some as an attempt to improve its global image. Sulaiman, son of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, described Islamabad’s role as a distraction from domestic human rights concerns, though he acknowledged the importance of mediation in the region.
US negotiators’ travel plans were confirmed for Saturday, with the White House reiterating that any progress would depend on Iran’s willingness to engage through Pakistani intermediaries. The talks are expected to address regional security, oil exports, and the ongoing blockade affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
“I would have to answer that later. I need to see what they are offering,” Donald Trump said when asked what is needed to lift the blockade on Iran’s ports.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.