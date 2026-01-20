US' Tariff Threat Over Greenland Faces Strong European Opposition

United States President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to secure American control over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, by threatening tariffs on eight European nations. The move has triggered a diplomatic standoff, with European leaders rejecting the US demands and reinforcing their support for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. The situation has led to heightened military presence in the Arctic and record surges in global gold and silver prices.
According to The Indian Express, Donald Trump stated that Denmark has failed to address the “Russian threat” in Greenland and declared, “Now it is time, and it will be done.” Trump has repeatedly insisted on US ownership of Greenland, while both Danish and Greenlandic leaders have maintained that the island is not for sale and does not wish to become part of the United States.
As reported by The Hindu, Trump’s comments were made on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he criticised Denmark’s inability to remove Russian influence from Greenland. He also announced plans to impose escalating tariffs on European allies unless the US is allowed to purchase Greenland, citing the island’s strategic importance due to the presence of China and Russia in the Arctic.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Trump’s renewed push followed a joint statement from Denmark and seven other European countries rejecting the tariff threats and affirming Copenhagen’s sovereignty. The statement warned that such threats could damage transatlantic relations and lead to a “dangerous downward spiral.” European nations have also deployed military personnel to Greenland, emphasizing that these actions are intended to maintain regional security rather than challenge US interests.
“Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” the joint European statement said, reaffirming their commitment to sovereignty and dialogue.
Coverage revealed that gold and silver prices reached record highs as investors reacted to the prospect of a trade war between the US and Europe. Spot gold traded near $4,660 an ounce, while silver surged by over 4%. Analysts attributed the rally to increased geopolitical risks and concerns over the stability of the US dollar amid Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy.
Analysis showed that European leaders are considering countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs and the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion instrument. The editorial noted that Denmark’s significant contributions to NATO have not deterred Trump’s approach, which has raised questions about the future of the alliance and the broader US-Europe relationship.
At the start of the week, the UK prime minister told Trump that imposing tariffs on NATO allies over Greenland was “wrong.” The UK, along with other European nations, reiterated that Greenland’s future should be determined solely by its people and Denmark. The UK government stated its position on Greenland is “non-negotiable,” and that security in the Arctic is a shared NATO responsibility.
“The future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the people of the kingdom of Denmark to determine, and for them alone,” said a UK government spokesperson.
Diplomatic sources indicated that the European Union is committed to seeking a diplomatic solution to the dispute. EU Council President Antonio Costa has convened an extraordinary summit to discuss the bloc’s response, with leaders expressing strong support for Denmark and Greenland and readiness to defend against coercion.
At the end of the week, crisis talks among EU diplomats focused on the possibility of activating the anti-coercion law, which would allow the EU to impose punitive economic measures on the US. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, have publicly rejected Trump’s approach, stating that no intimidation or threat will alter their stance on Greenland’s sovereignty.
“No intimidation or threat will influence us – neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.
