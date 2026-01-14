Russia or China May Take Over Greenland If US Doesn't, Says Trump

United States President Donald Trump has escalated efforts to bring Greenland under American control, repeatedly stating that the territory is vital for US security and warning that, without US intervention, Russia or China could take over the island. Greenland and Denmark have firmly rejected any suggestion of a sale or annexation, emphasising the island’s autonomy and its status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

The dispute has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with both Danish and Greenlandic leaders preparing for high-level talks at the White House.