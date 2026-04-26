Trump Evacuated After Shots Fired At White House Dinner

On 25 April 2026, gunshots were reported at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several senior officials were evacuated by the Secret Service. No injuries were immediately reported. The incident caused panic among the more than 2,000 attendees, with many taking cover under tables as law enforcement secured the venue and apprehended a suspect.