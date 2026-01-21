Davos-Bound Air Force One Carrying President Trump Returns Due To Glitch

On 21 January 2026, Air Force One carrying United States President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was forced to return to Washington, D.C. due to a minor electrical issue. The incident caused a delay in Trump’s scheduled appearance at the summit, where he was set to deliver a keynote address and participate in high-level meetings with global leaders. The White House confirmed that Trump and his team would board a different aircraft to continue their journey to Davos.
According to Hindustan Times, the electrical issue was identified shortly after takeoff, prompting the Air Force One crew to return to Joint Base Andrews as a precaution. The World Economic Forum in Davos is hosting nearly 400 senior political figures, including over 60 heads of state and government, with Trump’s participation considered a central event of the summit.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the sudden turnaround of Air Force One led to public speculation regarding Trump’s health and safety. However, official sources clarified that the decision was solely due to the technical malfunction and not related to any medical emergency. Social media posts reflected concern for the president’s well-being, but the White House indicated that Trump would resume his travel plans without further delay.
As highlighted by The Guardian, Trump’s visit to Davos comes amid heightened tensions with European leaders over his administration’s stance on Greenland and proposed tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the forum, warning of a “rupture” in the global order and referencing the ongoing disputes involving the United States and its allies. Trump’s approach to Greenland and his “America First” policies have drawn strong reactions from European officials.
“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” a senior White House official stated, as cited in multiple reports.
Flight tracker data confirmed that Air Force One made a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean, with visuals showing the presidential motorcade returning to the base. The incident did not result in any injuries or further complications, and logistical arrangements were made for Trump’s continued participation in the Davos summit.
Market analysts noted that global financial markets were closely monitoring developments related to Trump’s Davos appearance and his recent tariff threats linked to the Greenland dispute. The uncertainty contributed to subdued trading in Asian markets and heightened attention to Trump’s scheduled speech at the forum.
Public reaction in Davos included visible demonstrations, as coverage revealed a “No Kings” sign illuminated on a mountainside near the World Economic Forum venue. The sign, widely shared on social media, was interpreted as a protest against Trump’s leadership style and policies, drawing both support and criticism from various groups.
“The term ‘No Kings’ has become a rallying political cry for demonstrations against the Trump administration in the US. It seeks to convey the point that no one person is above the law or possesses absolute power,” the report noted.
Trump’s travel disruption also affected his domestic schedule, with reporting indicating that he was delayed for a White House press conference alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The briefing, originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, was postponed as Trump returned to Washington before resuming his journey to Switzerland.
The World Economic Forum’s official agenda confirmed that Trump’s speech was rescheduled for 2:30 pm Central European Time on 21 January 2026, with live streaming available on the forum’s digital platforms. Trump’s address was expected to focus on global economic issues, trade, and security, with particular attention to US-European relations.
