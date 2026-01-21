'Europe Not Headed in Right Direction': Trump Addresses WEF Summit in Davos

United States President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on 21 January 2026.

His visit was delayed due to a minor electrical issue on Air Force One. His visit coincided with heightened tensions between the US and European allies over his push to acquire Greenland, as well as concerns about new tariffs and global economic uncertainty. The summit featured over 3,000 leaders, including heads of state, ministers, and prominent business executives from around the world.

“When America booms, entire world booms, you follow us up and you follow us down," Trump said. "I love Europe and I want to see Europe do good but it’s not heading in the right direction," he added.