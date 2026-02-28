Amid US-Israel Attack on Iran, Trump Urges Iranians to ‘Take Over Government'

On 28 February 2026, Israel launched a missile attack on Tehran, Iran’s capital, with the United States confirming its direct involvement.
The operation, described as a pre-emptive strike, targeted areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices. Both Israeli and Iranian airspace were closed following the attack, and a state of emergency was declared in Israel.
US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the US role and addressed the Iranian people in a televised statement.
According to The Indian Express, Donald Trump stated that the United States military had begun “major combat operations in Iran” with the objective of eliminating threats from the Iranian regime. Trump described the Iranian leadership as a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people” and emphasised the need to protect American citizens from perceived imminent threats.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump’s confirmation followed Israel’s announcement of a “preemptive strike” in Tehran, which Israeli officials named “Roar of the Lion.”
Explosions were reported near the offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Israeli authorities issued alerts for possible missile retaliation. Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, stating, “We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make.”
As highlighted by The Guardian, the US had increased its military presence in the region in the weeks leading up to the strike, deploying two aircraft carrier strike groups. Israel’s military spokesperson confirmed the operation was intended to “remove threats to the state of Israel.”
“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in his televised remarks.
Trump’s statements included a direct appeal to the Iranian population. Reporting indicated that he urged Iranians to “take over your government” after the military operation, framing the action as an opportunity for regime change.
Trump also cited Iran’s attempts to rebuild its nuclear program and develop long-range missiles as justification for the operation.
In the aftermath of the strikes, the Hindustan Times reported that both Iran and Israel shut down their airspace, and mobile phone services were disrupted in parts of Tehran.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency, and the Indian embassy in Israel issued advisories for Indian nationals to remain vigilant.
Trump asserted, “For forty-seven years, Iran has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed, targeting the United States and its people.”
Diplomatic efforts continued alongside military actions. Further updates noted that Oman’s foreign minister, mediating talks between Tehran and Washington, expressed hope for a nuclear agreement, but the US negotiators remained dissatisfied with the progress. The next round of negotiations was scheduled to take place in Vienna.
