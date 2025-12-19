Trump Administration Suspends Green Card Lottery After Brown University Shooting

On 19 December 2025, President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the green card lottery program, a decision made in the wake of a tragic mass shooting at Brown University that resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, had entered the United States through the diversity visa lottery program in 2017, raising questions about the effectiveness of current immigration policies.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the program would be paused to prevent further harm to American citizens, describing it as a "disastrous programme." BBC noted that the decision was influenced by the suspect's background, as he had previously been a student at Brown University.
Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a multi-state manhunt. He was also linked to the fatal shooting of Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro. The publication further reported that the diversity visa lottery program allocates 50,000 visas annually to individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the US.
“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” Noem said in a statement.
The suspension of the green card lottery program has reignited debates about immigration reform in the United States. Critics argue that the program is essential for providing opportunities to individuals from underrepresented countries, while supporters of the suspension cite safety concerns. The Indian Express reported that the program has been a target for Trump since his initial campaign in 2016.
In addition to the green card lottery suspension, the Trump administration is also considering measures to strip citizenship from some naturalised Americans, as outlined in a recent report. This move is part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration controls and ensure that individuals who may pose a threat to public safety are not allowed to remain in the country. The Deccan Herald highlighted that this could lead to significant changes in how citizenship is managed in the US.
As the investigation into the Brown University shooting continues, authorities are examining the suspect's background and the circumstances that allowed him to enter the US. The publication noted that the administration's focus on immigration reform is likely to intensify in the coming months, especially in light of recent violent incidents.
In response to the shooting, Brown University has increased security measures on campus and is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Hindustan Times reported that the university community is grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy, which has left many students feeling unsafe.
As discussions around immigration policy evolve, the suspension of the green card lottery program serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between immigration and public safety. The news report indicated that the administration's actions may have lasting implications for future immigration policies and the individuals seeking to enter the United States.
