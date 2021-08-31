Tripura Cabinet Expansion: Three New Ministers Take Oath

Three new faces – Ram Prasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury, Bhagaban Chandra Das – on Tuesday, 31 August, were inducted into the Tripura Cabinet in its first expansion after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) IPFT alliance assumed office in March 2018 after defeating the Left parties in the Assembly polls.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Paul, Chowdhury, and Das at a function in Raj Bhavan, where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his council of ministers and other dignitaries including Union Minister from Tripura Pratima Bhowmik and four central BJP leaders were present.

Former Tripura BJP-Vice President Paul, 55, and 42-year-old legislator Chowdhury were elected to the Assembly in the 2018 polls for the first time from western Tripura. Das is the saffron party's northern Tripura leader who was also elected to the Assembly for the first time.