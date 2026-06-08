As Internal Conflicts Intensify, 20 TMC MPs Meet Secretly in Delhi

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, party loyalists have acknowledged the possibility of a split, with some MPs reportedly planning to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. The party leadership is closely monitoring the situation, and senior leaders have stated that they are prepared for any outcome. “Those who want to leave, can leave. I was always with Didi. My stand won’t change,” said Kirti Azad, a Trinamool Lok Sabha MP.