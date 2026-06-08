As Internal Conflicts Intensify, 20 TMC MPs Meet Secretly in Delhi

Approximately 20 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs are currently gathered at an undisclosed location in Delhi, discussing their future course of action amid a significant internal revolt. This development follows the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and coincides with the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the national capital for an opposition alliance meeting.
According to The Indian Express, the MPs are considering two main options: sending a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to be recognised as a separate bloc, or opting for mass resignation. Both options are being discussed as a response to dissatisfaction with the current party leadership, particularly regarding Abhishek Banerjee’s role as parliamentary party leader.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, party loyalists have acknowledged the possibility of a split, with some MPs reportedly planning to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. The party leadership is closely monitoring the situation, and senior leaders have stated that they are prepared for any outcome. “Those who want to leave, can leave. I was always with Didi. My stand won’t change,” said Kirti Azad, a Trinamool Lok Sabha MP.
Coverage revealed that the crisis has deepened with the resignation of veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who cited longstanding dissatisfaction within the party. Roy’s departure follows the expulsion of key MLAs and growing resentment against the leadership, further intensifying speculation about a broader parliamentary rift.
In the midst of these developments, analysis showed that the turmoil within Trinamool Congress is unfolding as the INDIA opposition bloc convenes in Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for unity among opposition parties to counter the central government, while Mamata Banerjee seeks support from alliance partners during this period of internal crisis.
“The Trinamool is breaking into pieces and the BJP is not linked to this in any way. It is natural for a party without morals and principles to crumble,” stated state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, clarifying the BJP’s position on the ongoing developments.
At the same time, reporting indicated that the BJP, despite speculation, has publicly denied any involvement in the Trinamool split. Bhattacharya emphasised that the party would not induct defectors at this stage, stating, “Our doors are closed.” This stance comes as the BJP seeks additional support in Parliament but maintains its distance from the Trinamool crisis.
Further details emerged as sources confirmed that the MPs’ deliberations are ongoing, with no final decision announced yet. The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for the party’s parliamentary strength and the broader opposition landscape.
“We have received information that some of the MPs may meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday and Tuesday. We are watching the situation,” a senior Trinamool leader said, reflecting the party’s vigilance amid uncertainty.
Developments are being closely watched as the situation evolves, with both the party leadership and opposition alliance partners assessing the potential impact on national politics. The next steps taken by the group of MPs are expected to shape the immediate future of the Trinamool Congress in Parliament.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.