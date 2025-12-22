Over 500 Flights and 50 Trains Disrupted as Poor AQI, Smog Persist in Delhi-NCR

Thick fog has continued to disrupt air and rail travel in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day, with weather agencies predicting that these conditions will persist for at least two more days. Over 100 flights were cancelled and more than 500 delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The fog has significantly reduced visibility across the national capital, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting visibility as low as 200 metres at Safdarjung. This has led to a total of over 4,000 disruptions in air travel over the past week, as stated by Hindustan Times.
“The western disturbance will start moving eastwards and weaken by December 23. Subsequently, no immediate western disturbance is likely,” said RK Jenamani, a scientist at the IMD.
In addition to air travel, train services have also been severely affected, with over 50 trains delayed under the Northern Railway. Delay times have ranged from 30 minutes to over six hours, highlighting the widespread impact of the fog on transportation networks. The publication noted that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 9.4°C, which is significantly higher than the previous day.
As the fog continues to blanket the city, the IMD has classified the fog conditions, indicating that visibility below 50 metres is considered ‘very dense’. The report further noted that the fog is exacerbated by high pollution levels, with Delhi's air quality index (AQI) recorded at 377, still within the ‘very poor’ category.
Flight operations have been particularly challenging, with airlines like IndiGo and Air India reporting significant cancellations. The report indicated that IndiGo alone cancelled over 55 flights due to the fog, while Air India followed with around 35 cancellations.
“Over 55 of these cancelled flights were IndiGo’s, followed by around 35 Air India flights,” said an airport official.
Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the situation remains fluid. The IMD has forecast that the fog will likely dissipate after Tuesday, but until then, travel disruptions are expected to continue.
