Pulwama Terror Attack Conspirator & JeM Chief's Kin Killed in J&K Encounter
Mohd Ismal Alvi was involved in conspiring in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel
A top Pakistani terrorist commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar was one of the terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday, 31 July.
"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, Lamboo, killed in today's encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained (sic)," police tweeted.
Police said Mohd Ismal Alvi, alias Lamboo, was a family member of Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiring in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
"He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in charge sheet produced by NIA," police said.
The gunfight at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a tip-off.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy fire that triggered the encounter.
IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the army and the police for the successful anti-terror operation.
