Tokyo Paralympic Games Officials Report First Virus Case in Athletes' Village

The Tokyo Paralympic Games organising committee on Saturday confirmed the first two cases of Covid-19 inside the Athletes' Village.

With two days to go for the opening ceremony, the latest figures released by the organising committee reveal a total of 15 new cases in the last 24 hours. No athlete has reported positive so far as the two cases from the Village are among the staff, though a large number of participants have reached Tokyo, and some are still in quarantine.

Of the 15 cases confirmed on Saturday, five are from among 'Games Related Persons', which includes representatives of the International Paralympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, National Olympic Committees and international federations.

The remaining 10 cases have been reported from among the Paralympic Games contractors and their workers. Those who tested positive have been isolated.