TMC Leader Mukul Roy Admitted at SSKM Hospital, Undergoing Tests

BJP-turned-Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who was not well for some time, was admitted to the SSKM on Thursday, 2 September, afternoon.

Though the details of his illness is yet to be known, sources close to Roy said that he was admitted following chest pain.

Roy, who was admitted to the Woodburn ward of the premier hospital, walked all his way from his vehicle to the ward. He, however, didn't answer any of the queries from media persons.

According to hospital sources, a seven-member medical team has been formed for his treatment.