'Can Impact Career': Sessions Court Warns TISS Students In Saibaba Case

Nine students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are currently facing legal proceedings after being booked for attending a gathering on 12 October 2025 to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

The students have filed anticipatory bail applications, and the sessions court has extended their interim protection from arrest while the matter remains pending. The case originated from an FIR registered by Trombay police based on a complaint from an associate dean of the institute.