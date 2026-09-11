'No Anti-National Mindset': Ex-TISS Student Gets Bail Over GN Saibaba Event

A magistrate court in Mumbai has granted bail to a former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) who was arrested for allegedly participating in a 2025 campus gathering commemorating the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba. The student was taken into custody on 7 August 2026, following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the sessions court. The court directed his release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, with conditions including weekly attendance before the Mumbai crime branch until the chargesheet is filed.