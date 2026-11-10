Three Workers Die At Tata iPhone Parts Factory In Tamil Nadu

Three contract workers died on 9 November 2026 while performing maintenance inside a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata Electronics factory near Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility manufactures casings and components for Apple iPhones. The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the tank, and all three collapsed after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes. They were transported to a hospital in Hosur, where they were declared dead on arrival. The factory was closed for Deepavali at the time of the accident.
According to The Indian Express, the deceased were part of a four-person maintenance crew. The first worker collapsed after looking inside the filtration tank, followed by two others who attempted to assist him. The fourth worker raised the alarm. The plant, located in Vanniyapuram near Uddanapalli, is a key supplier of iPhone back panels and precision-machined metal casings, requiring specialised tooling and safety protocols.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the victims were identified as B. Akmal (28), M. Sarathi Kumar (28), both from Dharmapuri, and Kaveri (30), a resident of Hosur. They were engaged in cleaning the nano-filtration feed tank at the Tata Marigold Company. All three experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed inside the tank. Their bodies were sent to Krishnagiri Medical College for post-mortem examination, and the district administration initiated a preliminary investigation into the circumstances and potential lapses in industrial safety measures.
As Hindustan Times stated in an article, the state government announced a thorough investigation into the incident. Minister for Industries S Keerthana expressed condolences to the families and emphasised that the safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. She stated, “This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.”
Coverage revealed that the wastewater treatment plant was operated by a unit of Ecolab, Nalco Water, which had subcontracted the maintenance work. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health indicated that the crew lacked proper safety measures for the task. The district administration and police are monitoring the situation and have opened inquiries into the incident.
“The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Minister S Keerthana said.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the accident, with Krishnagiri District Collector C. Dinesh Kumar visiting the hospital and confirming that further details and actions would be communicated after the investigation. The police have stated that the cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem results are available.
The incident occurred at a time when the factory was already closed for Deepavali, and previous safety concerns had been raised at the site. Earlier in the year, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had intervened over allegations of wastewater contamination in nearby farm wells, but Tata stated that the regulator’s concerns had been addressed and no further action was pending as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.