Speeding BMW Crashes Into Divider on Mumbai Coastal Road, Leaves 3 Dead

Three students lost their lives and one was critically injured when a BMW crashed into a divider and plunged nearly 75 feet on Mumbai’s Coastal Road early on 20 September 2026. The accident occurred around 5:20 am as the vehicle was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead and one remains in critical condition.
According to The Indian Express, the deceased were identified as Sanay Gujjar (21), Aditya Jakasania (19), and Dhairya Sheth (17). The injured student, Aditya Oswal (23), is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital. Police stated that the BMW belonged to Gujjar’s family and that the students were returning from Marine Drive when the crash occurred.
As reported by The Hindu, the car was moving at high speed when the driver lost control near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College. The vehicle struck the outer wall of the Coastal Road before falling approximately 75 feet. Police have launched an inquiry into the incident and are recording statements from witnesses and relatives.
Police sources indicated that the four students were from Ahmedabad and were studying at NMIMS College in Juhu. They resided in a paying guest accommodation in Mumbai. The accident happened while they were returning from an outing at Marine Drive. Relatives of the victims have arrived in Mumbai, and their parents are travelling from Gujarat.
Initial findings suggest that excessive speed was a major factor in the crash. The car’s driver, Sanay Gujjar, reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the divider and fall from the bridge. The Mumbai Coastal Road, where the incident occurred, is a 10.58-kilometre high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.
“It appears that the car was travelling at a very high speed. Due to the speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car hit the outer wall of the Coastal Road and then fell nearly 75 feet, killing three students and injuring another,” said Meena Jagtap, senior inspector of Tardeo police station.
Police have confirmed that all four occupants were immediately transported to the hospital following the crash. Two of the deceased were identified as Shanay Gajjal and Dhirya Seth, while the third victim’s identity was initially pending confirmation. The fourth occupant, a male aged around 20, remains in critical condition in the trauma ward.
Further details emerged as police continued their investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Statements from friends and other witnesses are being recorded to establish the sequence of events and confirm the cause of the crash.
“The boys were from NMIMS College in Juhu and resided in a PG accommodation. The four were from Ahmedabad and had gone to Marine Drive. The accident happened while they were returning,” a police official stated.
Coverage revealed that the families of the deceased have been informed and are receiving support from authorities. The police inquiry remains ongoing, with further updates expected as the investigation progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.