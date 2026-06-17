Manipur: Three Injured Kuki Youths Shifted From RIMS Amid Protests

Three Kuki youths injured in an exchange of fire in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, were shifted from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal shortly after midnight on 17 June 2026. The transfer was conducted under tight security following protests that erupted over their admission to the hospital. Authorities have not disclosed the destination of the youths, but ambulances escorted by security forces were seen heading towards the road leading to Churachandpur district.
According to Deccan Herald, the three individuals—identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20), and Paogou Lal (18)—were injured during a confrontation between rival armed tribal groups near Leilon Vaiphei village on 15 June 2026. Security forces brought the injured to RIMS for treatment, which triggered immediate protests outside the hospital premises.
Protesters gathered at RIMS objected to the treatment of the injured youths, alleging that they were "militants" involved in the earlier incident. Security personnel deployed at the hospital responded to attempts by demonstrators to storm the premises by firing tear gas shells and resorting to baton charges as events unfolded.
On the night of 16 June, security forces prevented protesters from entering the hospital building. Demonstrators also pelted stones at security personnel stationed at the RIMS gate, prompting further use of tear gas to disperse the crowd. The authorities maintained a strong security presence throughout the night to ensure the safety of the injured and hospital staff as coverage revealed.
“At around 12:15 am, the injured youths were moved out of the hospital amid elaborate security arrangements to ensure their safety,” officials stated, according to the report.
The background to the unrest includes the abduction of six members of the Naga tribal community from Leilon Vaiphei village on 13 May 2026, whose bodies were recovered on 10 June. The incident involving the Kuki youths occurred near the same village, intensifying tensions in the area following recent developments.
One of the injured, reportedly a footballer who has played for Mohun Bagan, was among those transferred. The authorities have not released further details about the current location or medical status of the three individuals, citing security concerns as information emerged.
“Ambulances carrying the three were escorted by security forces and were seen travelling towards the road leading to the Churachandpur district,” officials confirmed.
Efforts to maintain order continued after the transfer, with security forces remaining on alert in the vicinity of RIMS and other sensitive locations in Imphal. The situation remains tense, with authorities monitoring for further unrest as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.