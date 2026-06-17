Manipur: Three Injured Kuki Youths Shifted From RIMS Amid Protests

Three Kuki youths injured in an exchange of fire in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, were shifted from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal shortly after midnight on 17 June 2026. The transfer was conducted under tight security following protests that erupted over their admission to the hospital. Authorities have not disclosed the destination of the youths, but ambulances escorted by security forces were seen heading towards the road leading to Churachandpur district.