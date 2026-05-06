Three Deaths Confirmed in Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak; WHO Traces Contacts

Three passengers have died following a hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which departed from Argentina and was later anchored off Cape Verde.
The outbreak has prompted international health responses, including planned evacuations and investigations by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The ship is now en route to the Canary Islands, where Spanish authorities will oversee medical examinations and care for all passengers and crew.
According to BBC, the three fatalities include a Dutch woman, her husband, and a German national. The Dutch woman died after being evacuated to Johannesburg, South Africa, while her husband died earlier in April. The German national passed away on 2 May.
The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, confirmed that two crew members, including the ship’s doctor, are in serious condition and awaiting medical evacuation.
As reported by Deccan Herald, South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified the Andes strain of hantavirus in the Dutch woman who died and a British man who remains hospitalised. The Andes strain is notable for its rare capacity for human-to-human transmission, though such transmission typically requires very close contact.
Seven cases have been identified in total, including two confirmed and five suspected, coverage revealed.
Of these, three have died, one is critically ill, and three others have reported milder symptoms. The WHO is conducting contact tracing, particularly for passengers on a flight taken by the Dutch woman before her death in Johannesburg.
"We do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that is happening among the really close contacts," said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director.
Medical evacuation plans are underway for two seriously ill crew members and a third person who had close contact with the German national who died, following reports. The Spanish Health Ministry stated that, upon arrival in the Canary Islands, all passengers and crew will be examined and treated as necessary before being transferred to their home countries.
The WHO has indicated that the risk to the general public remains low, as hantavirus is usually transmitted from rodents rather than between humans. However, the organisation is working with authorities to ensure all necessary precautions are taken, as details emerged.
Passengers and crew, representing 23 nationalities, remain under strict precautionary measures on board.
The ship’s operator has stated that all interactions with those on the MV Hondius will occur in specially designated spaces and transports to prevent contact with the local population and protect healthcare personnel, analysis showed.
"Spain has a moral and legal obligation to assist these people, among whom are several Spanish citizens," the Spanish Health Ministry said in its statement.
Efforts to determine the source of the outbreak are ongoing. The WHO’s working assumption is that the Andes virus is responsible, but confirmation is pending genetic sequencing by South African researchers. The organization has also noted that there are no rats on board the ship, raising questions about the initial infection route, according to officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.