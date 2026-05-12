Three Arrested In Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder Case, Probe Handed Over to CBI

West Bengal police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The arrests were made in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh following the killing, which occurred on 6 May in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district. Rath, a former Indian Air Force serviceman, was shot dead inside his SUV while returning home. His driver was also injured in the attack.