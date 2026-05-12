Three Arrested In Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder Case, Probe Handed Over to CBI

West Bengal police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The arrests were made in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh following the killing, which occurred on 6 May in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district. Rath, a former Indian Air Force serviceman, was shot dead inside his SUV while returning home. His driver was also injured in the attack.
According to Hindustan Times, two of the suspects, Mayanak Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya, were detained in Buxar, Bihar, while Raj Singh was apprehended by a special investigation team in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh.
Raj Singh is alleged to be the main contract killer in the case and is reportedly involved in at least 15 other murder cases across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
As reported, the investigation into the murder has now been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer to take over the probe. The suspects were brought to West Bengal on 12 May and remanded to police custody for 13 days by the Barasat court.
The charges against the accused include murder, organised crime resulting in death, crime committed with common intent, and criminal conspiracy as confirmed by authorities. The state’s special public prosecutor, Bivas Chatterjee, stated that the court has permitted the addition of further charges as the investigation progresses. Police are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend those who allegedly hired the killers.
On the night of the incident, the assailants reportedly chased Rath’s vehicle for approximately seven kilometres before forcing it to stop. Rath was shot five times and died at the scene, while his driver, Buddhadeb Bera, was shot three times and remains hospitalised. A third occupant, Mintu, was unharmed according to police statements.
“Probe is on to trace those who hired these killers. The motive will be apparent once we nab them,” an investigating officer said, requesting anonymity.
Further updates indicate that the murder occurred two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leaders have publicly alleged political motives behind the killing, while the TMC has called for a CBI investigation.
Political tensions have increased in the aftermath of the murder, with BJP leaders attributing responsibility to the previous TMC government and the TMC demanding an impartial probe as coverage revealed. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that the motive will become clearer as more suspects are apprehended and interrogated.
“We told the court that SIT needs to interrogate the suspects. The court permitted the state to add additional charges,” said special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee.
Efforts to trace the individuals who allegedly commissioned the contract killing are continuing as investigations progress.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.