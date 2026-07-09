Protests Across Maharashtra as Female Doctor Resigns After Sena Leader's Attack

Coverage revealed that the doctor felt some relief after Mhatre’s arrest but rejected the corporator’s claim that he had not assaulted a woman doctor, emphasizing that the assault on any medical staff is unjustifiable. The doctor recounted that the group, including Mhatre, abused staff, damaged hospital property, and physically assaulted him and others. He said, “I was the only male doctor there, so I became their punching bag. They repeatedly punched me on my face, head, chest and abdomen. The female doctor, both nurses and the attendant were also assaulted. They didn’t spare anyone.”