Protests Across Maharashtra as Female Doctor Resigns After Sena Leader's Attack

A resident medical officer at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, Thane, was assaulted on 7 July 2026 by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates after a dispute over the unavailability of a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) bed. The incident led to the resignation of the assaulted doctor and four staff members, the surrender and arrest of Mhatre and three aides, and triggered widespread protests by doctors and nurses across Maharashtra.
According to The Indian Express, the assault escalated into a confrontation between the medical fraternity and the Maharashtra government. Following the arrest of three associates, Ramesh Mhatre surrendered to Thane police on 8 July 2026. Later that evening, Mhatre was admitted to Thane civil hospital after complaining of health issues. The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) and the Maharashtra State Nurses Association announced statewide protests, demanding strict action and long-term measures to prevent violence against healthcare workers.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the assaulted doctor described living in fear for two days after the incident, changing locations due to threatening calls and alleged surveillance. He and other assaulted staff submitted resignation letters, citing lack of security and respect. The doctor stated, “We don’t want to work in a place where there’s no assurance of security and no respect for us. People think government doctors have power or high salaries. I was working for only Rs 35,000 (per month). We work overtime every day.”
Coverage revealed that the doctor felt some relief after Mhatre’s arrest but rejected the corporator’s claim that he had not assaulted a woman doctor, emphasizing that the assault on any medical staff is unjustifiable. The doctor recounted that the group, including Mhatre, abused staff, damaged hospital property, and physically assaulted him and others. He said, “I was the only male doctor there, so I became their punching bag. They repeatedly punched me on my face, head, chest and abdomen. The female doctor, both nurses and the attendant were also assaulted. They didn’t spare anyone.”
The incident began when the family of a pregnant woman, whose ultrasound indicated a critical condition, requested a NICU bed that was already occupied. The hospital staff explained the situation and offered to arrange treatment at another facility, but the family insisted on immediate admission at Shastrinagar Hospital. Reporting indicated that after repeated calls from the corporator, a group entered the labour ward and assaulted the staff. Despite the attack, the patient was transferred to another hospital with NICU facilities, and the staff coordinated her care.
Statewide, the medical community responded with coordinated protests. Analysis showed that resident doctors in government medical colleges and hospitals wore black ribbons, while nurses began a three-day protest. Healthcare organisations demanded immediate arrests, strict enforcement of the Maharashtra Medicare Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and enhanced security for medical staff. Dr Manisha Shinde, president of the Nurses Association, stated, “People have no fear of law and order and think they can get away easily after assaulting doctors, nurses or any other medical staff deployed to treat them. There has to be strict action so that no one dares to repeat such acts.”
“I feel relieved. I am grateful to everyone who stood by me and brought the truth to light. I hope this sends a strong message — that no politician, or anyone else, will dare to assault doctors and any medical staff in the future,” the assaulted doctor said.
In memoranda to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, doctors’ and nurses’ associations described the assault as an attack on the dignity of healthcare workers and the functioning of public hospitals. Further details confirmed that they demanded a zero-tolerance policy against violence in hospitals, immediate arrests, and stronger hospital security measures. The agitation is set to intensify if concrete action is not taken by 13 July 2026.
The family of the patient involved stated that their actions were motivated by concern for the woman’s critical condition and the lack of available NICU beds. Statements from the family acknowledged the assault was wrong but emphasized their desperation for medical care. The incident has reignited debate over hospital infrastructure, patient care, and the safety of healthcare professionals in Maharashtra.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.