Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release Postponed Amid CBFC Row And Legal Scrutiny

The release of actor-politician Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed following a delay in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The postponement was announced after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by the film’s producers, who sought a directive for the CBFC to grant the required certificate.
The film’s new release date has not yet been announced, leaving fans and stakeholders awaiting further updates.
“The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control,” the producers stated, requesting patience and continued support from audiences.
According to The News Minute, the CBFC halted the issuance of the censor certificate and referred Jana Nayagan for re-examination by a newly constituted review committee, despite an earlier recommendation to grant a U/A certificate after specific cuts and muting of certain dialogues.
The producers argued in court that all required modifications had been made and that the last-minute delay was arbitrary, causing significant financial and logistical challenges.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the legal dispute has escalated into a political controversy, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleging that the censor board was being used to control cinema and ideas. The film, widely publicised as Vijay’s final project before his full-time entry into politics, has seen its global rollout disrupted, with overseas distributors in the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia confirming the postponement due to the lack of CBFC clearance for the Tamil version.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Tamil film industry has reacted strongly to the postponement. Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu described the situation as an “absolute misuse of power,” while director Rathna Kumar expressed concern over the repeated postponement of major films, stating that the industry is in “grave danger.” The production house, KVN Productions, acknowledged the disappointment among fans and assured that a new release date would be announced soon.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, this is not the first time Vijay’s films have faced obstacles related to certification or political controversy. Previous projects such as Thuppakki, Thalaivaa, Sarkar, and Mersal also encountered delays or backlash, often linked to the actor’s political stances or the content of the films. The current situation with Jana Nayagan continues this pattern, with supporters drawing parallels to earlier incidents in Tamil cinema history.
“Theatres need to be more supportive for indie low budget films ... Not giving theatres for low budget films literally means killing cinema,” director Karthik Subbaraj stated, highlighting broader industry challenges.
Financial stakes remain high as the delay continues, with the production reportedly involving a budget of around ₹500 crore and a planned release across more than 5,000 theatres in 22 countries. The outcome of the Madras High Court’s decision and the CBFC’s final certification will determine the film’s release timeline and its impact on the industry.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.