Thailand Shooting: At Least 8 Killed, Including Suspect's Grandparents

A teenage student killed his grandparents at their home before opening fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, on 7 August 2026. The attack resulted in several deaths, including the gunman, and left numerous others wounded. Emergency services responded to the scene, and authorities began evacuating students and staff while securing the premises.
According to The Guardian, the 14-year-old suspect used a firearm belonging to his grandfather, firing at least 26 rounds and carrying 34 additional rounds of ammunition. The shooting left eight people dead, including the attacker, and 22 others wounded, with nine in critical condition as per health department updates.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the incident took place during school hours, and the shooter remained inside the building for a period before police intervention. The school, part of the Debsirin network, had approximately 3,100 students and 147 teachers enrolled in the 2025 academic year.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Thai national police spokesperson Trairong Phiwphan confirmed that seven people were killed, including the gunman, and 15 others were wounded. The Education Minister, Prasert Chantararuangthong, stated that all agencies were coordinating to provide support and assistance to those affected, prioritising the safety and well-being of students and staff.
“I have ordered all agencies under the Ministry of Education to urgently coordinate their efforts with relevant officials and organisations to the fullest extent in order to swiftly resolve the situation, prioritise the safety of students, teachers, and personnel first and foremost, and promptly assess and provide comprehensive assistance and support to all affected individuals, both physically and mentally,” said Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong.
As noted in an article by Deutsche Welle, police reported that three teachers and three students were among the deceased. Fifteen others were injured, with two in critical condition. The motive for the attack remains under investigation, and authorities have deployed mental health crisis teams to support the affected community.
Coverage revealed that the shooting prompted immediate evacuation of students and teachers, with emergency responders providing medical assistance on site. Images from the scene showed people consoling each other outside the school as police secured the area.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the attack, with seven mental health crisis teams deployed to provide psychological support. The Ministry of Public Health prioritised care for the injured and the families of the deceased.
“Mental health care is being triaged according to proximity to the event, with the highest priority group being the injured and the relatives of the deceased,” stated Dr Somruek Juengsaman, permanent secretary for public health.
In the aftermath, authorities noted that Thailand has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in Southeast Asia, with an estimated 10 million firearms in circulation. The country has experienced several deadly shootings in recent years, including a 2022 attack that resulted in 36 deaths, and a February 2026 incident at another school.
At the end of the day as details emerged, local media reported at least 10 students injured, and authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. The school community and officials have called for restraint in sharing sensitive information and emphasised the need for comprehensive support for all those impacted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.